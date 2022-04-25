Bert’s 90th birthday celebrations are used to help cancer charity

A well-known Peel couple have raised £700 for the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group as a result of the husband’s 90th birthday celebrations.

Bert Quayle (father of former Chief Minister Howard Quayle), who lives with his wife Muriel at Mountain View, asked guests at the gathering not to buy presents but invited them to make donations to the cancer charity instead.

Bert said: ‘My wife has twice had breast cancer but made a full recovery on both occasions, so it was obvious which charity I wanted to benefit from any financial gifts received at my birthday party.

positive

‘I am aware of the good work done by Breast Cancer Support and Muriel’s case shows that it is possible to have a positive outcome.’

Bert’s connection with Manx organisations – particularly those in Peel – stretch back many decades.

He served on Peel Commissioners for 22 years, being elected chairman in 1988, 1994 and 2002.

He has also been associated with Peel Sunset Bowling Club for over 30 years. A former club champion, he is still captain of one of Peel Sunset’s over 60s teams which plays in the island league.

He has devoted a large part of his life to the Methodist Church, having been a lay preacher since 1991 and served as secretary of the Douglas and Peel Methodist Circuit for 17 years.

Muriel Quayle is also a respected local personality in her own right as a former Matron of the Corrin Home, a long-time worker for the local Methodist Church, and – until fairly recently – a ‘tireless worker’ in Peel Charity Shop.

Secretary of the support group Karen Wagstaff travelled to Peel to receive the cheque, and explained that the money would be put towards a Magseed machine.