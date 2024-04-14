Hundreds of drinkers raised a glass over the weekend to toast a much-loved beer festival’s triumphant return to the island.

The three-day event at the Villa Marina in Douglas boasted 120 real ales from around the UK as well as locally produced beers and a large variety of alcoholic beverages. The CAMRA Isle of Man Beer and Cider Festival 2024 was opened by Captain Stephen Carter last Thursday.

Flanked by Douglas Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers in full uniform, the founder of the Laxey Towing Company ceremoniously carried the first keg of ale into the building before pulling the first pint in front of the event’s thirsty customers.

And the festivities continued throughout the weekend until time was called on this year’s festival on Saturday night.

Organised by members of the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Isle of Man branch, this was the twelfth year that the event took place

To mark the RNLI’s 200th anniversary in 2024, a special ale was brewed to honour the organisation.

A portion of each pint of SOS beer sold at the festival will be donated to the charity.

Take a look below for the best photos from the event or watch the video above...

The official opening of the 2024 CAMRA Isle of Man Beer and Cider Festival in the Villa Marina Royal Hall - the Star Shanty Singers ( Dave Kneale / Media Isle of Man )

