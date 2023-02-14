The police are warning people to be on the lookout for conniving counterfeit Casanovas on St Valentine's Day.
Today they have given advice to victims.
A spokesman said: 'Sometimes, individuals who have fallen victim to an online romance scam may be in denial and refuse to believe that they are a victim.
'If you know someone you suspect to be a victim, approach the situation with empathy and understanding, as your loved one may be feeling vulnerable and embarrassed - what might seem obvious to you might not be to them.'
Follow these tips from OCSIA Isle of Man Office of Cyber Security and Information Assurance if you need guidance.