A heritage group is preparing a bid to protect a Georgian villa at the former Buchan site which could be demolished to make way for new housing.
Local developer Hartford Homes submitted a planning application last month for 85 homes on the site in Castletown.
The sale of The Buchan School’s Westhill site to Hartford Homes marked a major step in the school’s campus consolidation project, which saw the school relocate to the King William’s College campus in autumn last year.
Hartford Homes has now unveiled proposals for the Westhill site, which extends to around 5.18 hectares and includes nursery and primary school buildings, playing fields and an area of registered woodland.
The developer says the scheme would benefit the Isle of Man while having minimal impact on the surrounding area.
However, conservation group Castletown Heritage disagrees and is now working with Manx National Heritage (MNH) on a formal request for a Building Preservation Notice to be served on the historic Westhill House, which was built in 1818.
Castletown Heritage says the property ‘has long been recognised as being of outstanding architectural value as one of the finest Georgian residences on the Isle of Man’.
The group says Westhill House retains many original features, including external masonry, glazing, floor tiling, plasterwork, carpentry and stonework, including Pooil Vaaish fireplaces.
The grounds also include the original gate lodge, water well, walled vegetable garden, coach house and hilltop folly.
Built by the prominent Quayle family of Castletown merchants, the property was quickly recognised as one of the island’s most notable homes and previously hosted the Southern District Agricultural Show.
It became the home of The Buchan School in 1940.
That same year, the ‘Collet House’ wing was added to the north side of the main building and was reportedly the only civilian structure permitted during the Second World War.
Architectural historian Peter Kelly MBE said: ‘I am pleased that MNH has also recognised this building is undoubtedly of rare Georgian type, being slightly older and architecturally very similar to the nearby Old House of Keys.
‘I welcome both MNH and Castletown Heritage formally asking for a Building Preservation Notice to be served upon this nationally important collection of handsome Georgian buildings and ancillary structures.’
Sue Scott, from Castletown Heritage’s executive committee, added: ‘In a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve we should surely be protecting the very best of our past for a secure and prosperous future.
‘If we allow one of the finest Manx Georgian buildings to be demolished, we will irrevocably lose a vital part of the story of our ancient capital and the history of female education on our island.
‘We are not against future residential use of the site, but can see no reason why meeting housing needs cannot include retaining these historic buildings.’
Castletown Heritage is urging residents to email [email protected] to object to the demolition of Westhill House.