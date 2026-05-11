Overlooking Cregneash, the Sound and the Calf of Man, Calf View offers visitors the chance to stay in one of the Isle of Man’s most spectacular coastal locations.
Manx National Heritage (MNH) say that it had sensitively restored the property as part of its commitment to preserving historic buildings and ensuring they remain part of the island’s living heritage.
Income from it will help raise vital funds for the Isle of Man’s national heritage charity.
Calf View joins MHH’s popular holiday cottage portfolio, managed through Island Escapes,
The other self-catering holiday homes in the portfolio are Yn Thie Thooit at the Lhen, Eary Cushlin in Dalby and the Calf of Man as one of four unique within the Manx National Heritage portfolio,
Pauline Wall, head of operations at MNH, said: ‘Calf View is a truly special place.
‘The setting is one of the most iconic and peaceful on the Isle of Man, with uninterrupted views towards the Calf of Man and the surrounding coastline.
‘We are delighted to bring this property into our holiday cottage portfolio and to offer visitors another opportunity to experience the Island’s extraordinary heritage and natural beauty.’
John Keggin, commercial director at Island Escapes, added: ‘We are delighted to welcome Calf View to the Island Escapes collection.
‘The cottage offers visitors a rare opportunity to stay in one of the Isle of Man’s most scenic and unspoilt locations, combining comfort, heritage and incredible coastal views.
‘We are confident it will become a popular choice for guests looking to experience the island’s natural beauty and unique character.’
Calf View was generously gifted by Olive Keggin in 1971 to the Manx Museum and National Trust for the nominal sum of 25p.
The property had been let in recent years.