The owner of a pub that has been empty for the last five years has made a fresh bid to have it demolished and replaced with four homes.
Jim Limited’s new application follows a previous application that was refused after an appeal.
That previous appeal was refused with planners citing the ‘uncharacteristic use of dormer windows’.
It was ruled they would have an ‘unacceptable impact on the character and appearance of this sensitive area at the head of a national glen’.
However, crucially for this application, it was agreed that it had been demonstrated that the former pub is no longer commercially viable.
The new application (23/01029/B) would see four homes built on the site, each with three floors with the upper floor located inside the roof space, meaning the height increase would be less than one metre.
Each home would have three or four bedrooms, living space and an integral garage.
If approved, each would be all electric high energy efficient buildings with slate solar panels and thermal battery stores alongside connections to the main grid.
The Waterfall pub closed in 2014.
The application’s planning statement said: ‘Multiple attempts have been made over the years to make the business work but have been unsuccessful. These have been at a considerable cost to the applicant.
‘The catering industry be it food, drink or both has taken a different route over the last 10 years, especially after the last recession.
‘On top of this awareness has been given in a very positive way to the risk of drink driving.
‘Rising costs are meaning people stay at home more and if they do go out it is to one of the main hubs for ease of getting home.
‘Peel is the closest location for this and as can be seen, public houses and restaurants are flourishing there due to the ease of access.’
The application also noted that local residents aren’t able to sustain the pub themselves and pointed out that other businesses in the area, such as the cafe, shop and post office have closed.
Adding to this, the state of the building, has made it difficult for the owner to get public liability insurance for the building.
While the homes would have use of the car park, that would not be closed to the public as it protected by a deed covenant for visitors to the glen.