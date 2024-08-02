An application to convert a guesthouse into flats has been recommended for refusal - because the proposal does not include any affordable housing.
Richard Copisarow has applied for planning consent to convert Erin House in Athol Park, Port Erin, into eight apartments (23/00958/B).
His application is due to be considered by the planning committee on Monday - but it is recommended to be turned down.
The detached four-storey Victorian property with castellated parapets is situated on the corner of St George's Crescent and close to Athol Park Glen.
Mr Copisarow’s proposals would see the layout of all the floors totally altered to create eight new apartments.
These would comprise four small two-bedroom apartments on the ground, first, second, and third floors and three large two-bedroom apartments on the ground, first and second floors as well as a three-bedroom maisonette that would occupy the third floor and attic space.
The applicant maintained that the rules on providing affordable housing did not apply as the premises already has two apartments so that in practice only six new ones are being created.
But planning officer Paul Visigah disagreed. He said that while the proposals would not have significant adverse impacts upon public or private amenities, or parking and highway safety, the lack of affordable housing provision ‘weighed considerably against the proposal’.
He said it failed to ‘take cognisance of the increasing difficulties of securing the provision of affordable housing across the island’.
Port Erin Commissioners had supported the application. But a number of neighbours on St George’s Crescent, Athol Avenue and Athol Place objected, citing Insufficient off-road parking.
But other neighbours were in support, stating that the scheme would breathe new life into the area, and provide more homes which are in short supply within the area.
In Tynwald last month, Enterprise Minister Tim Johnson defended the decision to use public money to subsidise the building of luxury flats.
The development of 38 apartments on the former Ocean Castle Hotel site has received a provisional agreement for funding under the Island Infrastructure Scheme which aims to kick-start the rejuvenation of brownfield plots. It is still going through the planning process.
MrJohnston confirmed in Tynwald that affordable housing did not form part of the application.
Onchan MHK Rob Callister asked the Minister that given the amount of funds involved whether this could have been better allocated to give better affordable housing options across the island.
Mer Johnston said it was not the DfE’s responsibility to have answers for the broad challenges across housing
He said under section 13 rules on affordable housing, any residential development going forward would have to have a minimum of eight such units but this was a matter for agreement between the planners and he developers - and not the DfE or the Island Infrastructure Scheme.