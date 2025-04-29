My previous encounters with saunas have mostly been fleeting, confined to spa visits where I inevitably gravitate towards the pool. Sitting in intense heat has never struck me as a form of comfort.
Still, after braving the curious stares of the coffee drinkers at the Cosy Nook, I rinsed my feet in the provided buckets and stepped into the sauna’s welcoming warmth.
Inside, I found myself sharing the space - and the sweat - with five strangers.
If you haven’t guessed it already, I had booked a session at the beautiful Kishtey Cheh - the well-known hot tub and sauna facility located right on the picturesque Port Erin beach.
I booked a session in their ‘Beach Sauna’, which includes access to the sauna, cold showers, and, of course, the option to plunge into the sea.
I wasn’t sure if this experience would feel any different to other saunas I’d been to, but it did.
There was something undeniably special about being right by the beach, with the striking silhouette of Bradda Head towering above us.
Living on an island, surrounded by water, it feels almost ungrateful not to make the most of it. Yes, there’s the isolation that comes when boats and flights are cancelled due to the weather, but there’s also the carefree joy of being 15 in the summer, meeting friends and jumping off the nearest pier.
For those who want a little more luxury, there’s also the option to add a hot tub to the experience, though it must be a popular choice as it was fully booked when I visited. I’ll definitely be trying it next time.
At first, I was sceptical about whether I’d actually brave the water, but after just five minutes of sweating it out, my mindset quickly shifted. I’ll try anything once - even subjecting myself to extreme heat, only to dive headfirst into the unforgiving waters of the Irish Sea moments later.
The trick is to get your shoulders under. After a few false starts, some squealing, and multiple countdowns to three, I bit the bullet and plunged in.
The sensation of entering the icy water, lingering for a few breathless moments, and then retreating back to the sauna’s warmth was unexpectedly therapeutic. It relaxed me far more than I had anticipated.
The sauna itself only fits eight people, so there’s a good chance you’ll end up sweating it out alongside a few strangers. I found myself silently praying I wouldn’t run into an ex - the last thing I needed was to sit across from someone I once dated while looking like I was slowly losing the will to live.
Still, there’s something oddly purifying about it all. Each bead of sweat felt like it was scrubbing away bad energy.
What started as a 55-minute session quickly turned into a kind of ritual: sweat, swim, gossip, repeat. It was the perfect Sunday trio.
Am I now a fully converted wellness enthusiast?
Probably not. But my time at Kishtey Cheh was a reminder of how essential it is to slow down and take care of yourself. Just an hour of disconnecting from the outside world left me feeling genuinely refreshed and re-energised