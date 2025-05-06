A new indoor cricket centre to provide players with year-round facilities could be created under new plans.
The proposed facility would be based in the former Panelcraft building on Carrs Lane which is currently unoccupied.
If given the go ahead, it would provide a year-round training and playing environment for players of all ages and abilities.
It would also act as a base for the Cricket Association.
In September last year, an application was submitted to turn the Panelcraft building into a new children’s play centre. However, that application has since been withdrawn.
But Clucas PLC also submitted an application at the end of March to separate the building into nine separate, smaller industrial units which is still going through the planning process.
However, Mike Haywood, Chairman of the Cricket Association, says the new application is complementary to the other application with the new cricket facility taking one of the larger units.
The plans by the IOMCA include four dedicated lanes, with space to support coaching, development programmes, in a venue specifically furnished and equipped for cricket purposes.
Mr Haywood said: ‘This marks a major milestone for the Isle of Man Cricket Association. Having a dedicated home for cricket allows us to strengthen our operations, enhance the delivery of our programmes, and provide a central hub for the sport on the island.’
Cricket Development Officer Greig Wright highlighted the potential impact of the new facility.
He said: ‘Having a purpose-built indoor centre will transform how we can deliver coaching and development. It means we can train all year round, run specialist sessions, and create a real hub for cricketing excellence.
‘It will also open up more opportunities for schools, clubs, and the wider community to get involved.’