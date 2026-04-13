A bid to use the Summerland site for temporary parking has failed after the planning committee refused the application.
At this month’s planning committee meeting on Monday, chairman Rob Callister questioned why the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) had submitted the application knowing it was contrary to the Isle of Man Strategic Plan 2016, General Policy and the Council of Ministers (CoMIN) directive on temporary car parks.
Douglas City Council had already indicated it was objecting to the proposals due to breaches of policy.
Last month, the DoI submitted plans to turn the derelict site into a parking area for 32 cars. The department previously had temporary permission in 2019 for 51 spaces during the regeneration of Douglas promenade.
The DoI asked for the car park, which would include two disabled spaces, to be in place for 18 months.
But members of the planning committee were not impressed with the application.
Mr Callister said: ‘I’m surprised the DoI did not realise it would breach all these policies. They have shot themselves in the foot.
‘If you are going to build something on here then it needs to be properly beneficial.’
Fellow committee member Matthew Warren added: ‘We cannot allow temporary parking. There needs to be a proper plan for that area.’
Member Peter Whiteway had an issue with the temporary nature of the proposals.
He said: ‘You can see the argument for parking. But, on the other hand, this proposal would deny the chance of other developments.’
In its planning application, the DoI also provided an update on the long-term future of the site of the former leisure complex and Aquadrome swimming pool, which has lain empty for some years.
In the planning statement it says: ‘The Department continues to receive expressions of interest from parties who may wish to develop the site.
‘Marketing continues with the aim of seeing development of part or all of this site within an indeterminate timeframe.’
On the plans for temporary parking, it added: ‘In the interim, the Department is approached regularly by individuals and organisations seeking permission to park vehicles on the southern part of the site.
‘The great majority of the enquiries are received from owners of businesses in fairly close proximity to the site whose customers frequently voice concerns about the lack of car parking in the immediate area.
‘It is clear from our observations that the northern end of Douglas Promenade does not offer sufficient car parking on the adopted highways to serve the businesses in this area, particularly during periods when trams are running regularly.’
However, the planning committee voted unanimously to refuse the application.
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