The Housing Agency, on behalf of the Department of Infrastructure (DoI), has launched a consultation as part of a review of the Public Sector Housing (General Needs) (Allocation) Policy 2019.
The department says that while the overall review of the policy is expected to take time, officials are proposing to introduce some amendments ahead of the full update.
The government says that proposed changes are aimed at improving fairness, clarity and consistency in how public sector housing is allocated, while ensuring the system remains flexible enough to respond to changing household circumstances.
The consultation focuses on three key proposals: updating income eligibility thresholds for public sector housing and introducing automatic annual increases, removing certain ‘priority’ points which officials say no longer accurately reflect housing need, and giving local housing authorities greater discretion when considering residential requirements.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK said public sector housing policy affects thousands of people across the island, including applicants, tenants and their families.
He said: ‘The Department recognises that while data and policy analysis are important, they cannot fully capture the lived experiences of those navigating the housing system.’
The department says that feedback will also help officials identify any unintended consequences of the proposed changes, assess whether the proposals are fair and practical for households and communities, and ensure housing policies reflect the needs and values of the island’s residents.
Responses will help shape the final amendments to the existing Allocations Policy before they are submitted to Tynwald for approval.
The consultation is now open and residents are encouraged to take part by completing an online survey on the government’s consultation website.