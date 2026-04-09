There are no plans to provide more permanent parking on Douglas promenade walkway, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed.
Those driving into Douglas in recent weeks had the benefit of extra parking while the bus strikes were in full swing.
But after the strikes were halted, the parking was swiftly withdrawn and the prom returned to normal.
For a number of years, the walkway towards the Sea Terminal end has been used for parking during the Christmas period, and questions have been raised over whether keeping the parking would help local businesses.
However, in a short statement, the DoI dismissed such plans, saying: ‘We have no plans to make permanent parking on the walkway.’
The DoI did add that, if further bus strikes are planned, opening up the walkway to parking could be considered again.
Douglas City Council’s city centre manager, Oliver Cheshire, said the extra parking boosted some businesses but the bus strikes negatively impacted others.
He also pointed out that Shaw’s Brow car park is now free at weekends to help attract more people into the city.
He said: ‘Feedback over the period (bus strikes) has been mixed, reflecting the differing needs of businesses and their customers.
‘With the temporary introduction of promenade walkway parking, a number of businesses reported an increase in sales. However, others experienced a downturn, particularly those whose customers rely on public transport and found it more difficult to access the city centre during the bus strikes.
‘Looking ahead, the decision by Douglas City Council to make Shaw’s Brow car park free at weekends - from 7pm on Friday through to 7am on Monday - is a positive step. We hope this will help increase footfall, encourage longer visits and support the city centre’s retail and hospitality sectors.’
The extra parking was provided during the bus driver strikes over a dispute relating to working arrangements, which remains ongoing.