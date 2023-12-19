The 13,000 square foot custom-built space is now the biggest gym in the island, according to Elite Fitness.
The new space has 100 machines across a dedicated cardio room, a separate strength and conditioning area, a functional fitness space with a calisthenics rig and a boxing bag.
In addition, the gym houses infra-red saunas, a large social area with a workstation breakfast bar, and five consultation and treatment rooms, for training and rehab, nutrition advice, 3D body scans and sports massages.
Stefan White, a co-founder of Elite Fitness, said: ‘We wanted to create a facility for the island on the scale of some of the best gyms found in the UK’s major cities.’
Fellow co-founder Kevin Furlong said: ‘By bringing everything together we have created a fitness destination that will cater for everyone’s journey, whether you are starting out and just want to lose a bit of weight, rehabbing from injury, building your strength or working on your fitness levels.
Kathryn Murphy, a member of Elite Fitness for nine years, said: ‘The new facilities are just amazing, there’s so much space and you can always get onto the machine you want no matter when you go.
‘And to top it off, I love the fact that after my workout I can get a session in the sauna, or even get a sports massage.’
The new site at Unit 16 Spring Valley Industrial Estate opened in mid November, with the former location at Unit 8 Spring Valley Industrial Estate having closed over the weekend.
The new location is more than twice the size of its former site.