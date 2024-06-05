Four off-road motorcyclists have been handed fines after being caught riding unlawfully on land around Snaefell.
The four off-road Enduro riders were stopped by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) countryside ranger and police as they had travelled unlawfully off-piste across the DEFA upland estate.
All four individuals were issued with Fixed Penalty Notices by police on the scene for breaching the Road Traffic Act.
Posting on Facebook, DEFA said: ‘We want to reiterate our message of ‘Stay on the right track’. Anyone caught away from a legal greenway or green lane is in contravention of Section 28 of the Road Traffic Act and the Forestry Act 1984 and may be prosecuted.’
DEFA says off-road riding in non-designated areas can cause huge damage to both wildlife habitats and farmland. At this time of year there are ground-nesting birds while livestock also have young calves and lambs which could be distressed by motorcyclist riding close by.
Important habitats, such as peat and heathland, can be eroded by irresponsible riding.
DEFA has issued advice to riders on how to traverse the Manx countryside legally. They have been urged to familiarise themselves with the designated routes and follow all posted signs which have a QR code to the Island’s Outdoor Leisure Map.
They are also being told to understand the impact of what riding has on the local environment and commit to staying on the tracks. DEFA is also urging riders to spread awareness about the importance of responsible off-roading.