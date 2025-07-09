Five motorists were stopped by police in quick succession this morning after being caught using mobile phones while driving on the same Isle of Man road.
According to the Roads Policing Unit, a single officer spotted and stopped all five drivers within a short period of time.
A spokesperson for the unit said: ‘This morning one of our officers stopped five different motorists using their mobile phones while driving, unbelievably, all five were on the same road in a short space of time!’
They added: ‘Don’t take a chance using your phone while driving, as the risk to you and other road users really isn’t worth it.
‘Best case, you’ll get points and a fine like those stopped this morning, worst case doesn’t bear thinking about.’
All five drivers were issued with penalties for the offence.