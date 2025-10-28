A bill aimed at enhancing the powers of the gaming regulator has had its first reading in the House of Keys.
The Gambling Acts (Miscellaneous Amendment) Bill 2025, referred to as the GSC Bill, aims to create an enhanced and common set of inspection and investigation powers.
‘These reforms are intended to reinforce the GSC’s ability to uphold high regulatory standards, which will deliver benefits to the gambling industry by bolstering the island’s reputation as a well-regulated and internationally credible jurisdiction,’ explanatory notes prepared by the GSC say.
The proposed changes also form part of preparations for the upcoming MoneyVal inspection in 12 months’ time and ‘will help to ensure that the island’s gambling regulatory framework remains aligned with evolving international expectations’, it adds.
Inspection and investigation powers have been consolidated.
The bill empowers the Commission to enter and inspect premises. This may occur without a warrant, and entry must be granted with or without prior notice.
In the case of a private dwelling, 24 hours’ notice must be given.
Once inside, authorised officers may inspect premises, request assistance, examine documents and equipment, seize items believed to contain evidence of offences or non-compliance.
The bill includes broad powers to request information from licence holders, their associates, employees and service providers. The Commission may also request documents and issue directions to enforce compliance.
It can apply to a Deemster for a warrant to enter premises when entry has been refused, where there is a risk of prejudice to the investigation, or if it is impractical to serve notice.
The new bill creates offences for obstructing or failing to cooperate with inspections or investigations, and for falsifying, concealing, or destroying relevant information.