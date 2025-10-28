The House of Keys has voted to give Manx Labour Party leader Joney Faragher leave to introduce a Bill that could see free period products made available across the island.
The proposed legislation, debated on Tuesday, aims to ensure ‘free accessible period products for all who need them’ in publicly run facilities, a move intended to uphold ‘comfort, hygiene and dignity’.
Ms Faragher told members that period products are essential items, stating: ‘Period products are no different’ to other basic provisions such as toilet paper.
The Douglas East MHK has long campaigned for the change and previously brought a similar motion before the chamber in May this year.
On that occasion, 20 MHKs voted in favour and four against - Julie Edge, Tim Johnston, Kate Lord-Brennan and Chris Thomas.
Ms Faragher has also supported The Manx Menstrual Movement, a local campaign founded by Rhian Evans and Nicki Gaskell in 2024, inspired by Scotland’s introduction of free access to period products.
Explaining her vision to Isle of Man Today earlier this year, Ms Faragher said: ‘These products can be accessed by any member of the public, either for use at the time or for use at home.
‘There will be an obligation on all government and public body-coordinated facilities to provide period products – in much the same way, for a frame of reference, that toilet paper is provided.’
Tuesday’s debate saw a varied response from members.
Rob Callister supported the principle but suggested focusing on schools first, asking the mover to seriously consider the educational setting first.
Chris Thomas questioned who would be responsible for overseeing the scheme, while Julie Edge raised financial concerns, saying: ‘I’m very concerned about agreeing to allow a private member’s bill on this today without knowing the financial impact on every taxpayer.’
In response, Ms Faragher said the aim was ‘parity with our neighbouring jurisdictions’ and added that elsewhere, ‘this provision has been used less than the models were predicted.’
The motion passed with 21 votes for and two against.