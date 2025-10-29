The owners of the Port Erin beach huts say they have not reported a break-in to the police after some youngster involved rang up to apologise.
One of the huts was broken into earlier this week but some of those responsible have owned up.
Posting online, Port Erin Beach Huts said: ‘I have had actual phone calls from some of the kids involved and they are sorry. Everyone deserves a chance to apologise and respect to those that have. However, I will go to the police if it happens again
‘I have spoken to them, and they are not all bad kids, just made bad choices and hopefully won’t again.
‘They don't always realise the consequences of what they do until it's pointed out and the ones that called me definitely made a mistake and I doubt they will do it again.’