A move to remove the Bishop of Sodor and Man’s vote in Tynwald has taken a step forward - but the change may not take effect for some time.
At Tuesday’s Legislative Council (LegCo) sitting, members approved an amendment to the Constitution Bill, tabled by Gary Clueit MLC, to delay implementation until five years after the Bill receives Royal Assent or until the current Bishop’s tenure ends, whichever comes first.
Although the Bill passed its final stage in LegCo, it must now return to the House of Keys for members to consider the amendment. MHKs can accept, reject or further amend it, or they could disagree with the Council’s decision and call for a conference – a joint meeting of MHKs and MLCs to agree a way forward.
Only once the House of Keys has made its decision can the Bill be sent for Royal Assent and become law.
The private member’s Bill was introduced in November 2023 by Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper. It passed its third reading in the Keys last year and was later examined by a LegCo committee.
That committee warned in a recent report that removing the Bishop’s vote could prompt the Church of England to reconsider the future of the Diocese of Sodor and Man. The Church has said it may review whether the Isle of Man should retain its own diocese if the change goes ahead.
During last week’s debate, Bishop Patricia Hillas argued that removing her vote would weaken democratic accountability and erode the island’s constitutional heritage.
She told members: ‘The Bill argues for the retention of the Bishop’s seat but to remove the vote. However, when contributions are separated from responsibility and accountability, democracy is undermined, and contribution simply becomes commentary.’
Bishop Hillas said her vote served as a ‘symbol of unity’ and warned that its removal could pose ‘a risk’ to the future of the diocese.