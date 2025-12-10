The document, which was formally received by Tynwald this week, sets out DESC’s updated vision and priorities, including the creation of a new Education Leadership Team.
The department says the will work alongside the department to address areas for development highlighted in a recent annual overview, with a focus on improving educational leadership and strengthening outcomes for young people.
Plans also include expanding opportunities in sport, the arts, and youth activity.
The DESC says the strategy builds on progress made over the past 12 months. Recent developments include efforts to strengthen core learning, the launch of the Outdoor Learning Centre, and new family support measures designed to help children with additional needs access early education and childcare.
DESC Minister, Daphne Caine MHK, said: ‘The final year of this administration must be about momentum and delivery.
‘Our plan focuses on progress that strengthens provision, widens opportunities, and makes a lasting difference for our children and young people, our communities, and the island’s future.’
In the year ahead, the Department aims to progress the next phase of its review of Additional Educational Needs, supporting a more inclusive education system.
Work will also begin on an Artificial Intelligence Policy intended to guide the safe and effective use of AI in island schools.
The Education (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to modernise the Isle of Man’s education system, is set to continue its passage through Tynwald.
Meanwhile, continued investment in sport, arts, and youth participation remains a core priority.
The forthcoming 10-Year Sports Strategy and the ongoing redevelopment of the Outdoor Learning Centre are expected to expand opportunities for active and outdoor learning, while the Year of the Manx Language 2026 will also be recognised.