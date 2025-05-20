A £100m superyacht reportedly owned by a UK billionaire has called in to the Isle of Man.
She is registered in George Town, capital of the Cayman Islands.
Nome is ranked 259th among the world’s largest yachts. She can accommodate up to 12 guests in six staterooms, with 19 crew members.
The name of her owner has not been revealed but is reported to be a UK-based billionaire.
The superyacht has a top speed of 16.5 knots and a cruising speed of 15.0 knots.
She boasts a large swimming pool on the aft deck and a luxurious lower deck wellness area featuring blue marbles and mosaic designs, jacuzzi, sauna, gym, massage room, beauty salon and lounge.
Guests can relax in a jacuzzi on the sundeck.