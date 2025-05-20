Three masked robbers who held Manx cycling star Mark Cavendish at knifepoint in his Essex home have been ordered to pay back more than three quarters of a million pounds.
Romario Henry, Ali Sesay and Jo Jobson broke into the Manx Tour de France star’s house in Ongar while he and his family slept.
Chelmsford Crown Court heard that two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £350,000, are still missing after the raid on 27 November 2021, the BBC reports.
The robbers, all jailed for more than a decade, were told their sentences would be extended by six years if they did not pay £754,525 within three months.
The gang, who covered their faces with balaclavas during the robbery, also stole three phones, worth £2,325, an empty safe and a £2,200 Louis Vuitton suitcase.
Sir Mark, who was in bed with his wife, Peta, was attacked by the three men.
Judge Alexander Mills said the watches were never located at the scene and have not been seen since. Henry claimed they had been sold.
The judge said the three men were in it together and that each defendant benefited financially from the break-in.
The judge said the £754,525 sum could be paid off by any of the defendants.
He also ordered £1,897 to be paid in compensation to Sir Mark and £3,359 to Mrs Cavendish, as well as an unspecified amount to a company that leased the watches to them.
Henry, 34, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south London, was found guilty of two robbery offences after a trial in 2023, while 30-year-old Sesay, of Holding Street, Rainham, Kent, admitted the same offences. They were jailed for 15 and 12 years respectively.
Jobson, 28, of no fixed abode, went on the run after the break-in. He was given a 15-year prison term after a separate trial.