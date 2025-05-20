Police have sent out a warning after reports people have tried to break into the dangerous North Bradda Mines.
The entrance to the mines on Bradda Head at Port Erin already requires a dangerous climb down and the tunnels are fenced off.
Despite this, people have tried breaking in which has left Isle of Man Constabulary deeply concerned.
The Southern Neighbourhood Policing Team said: ‘This is a particularly dangerous complex of tunnels and shafts, with numerous vertical drops as well as the usual risks of noxious gases that are associated with confined spaces.
‘Mines are not safe to explore without specialist equipment and knowledge.
‘It is illegal to trespass into these Government owned mines, but our greatest concern is the risk to any would-be explorers and any subsequent rescuers.
‘Having read all this and you do still want to explore mines, the Laxey Mines Research Group can be contacted via their website.’