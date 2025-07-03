Billy Harris’s Wimbledon adventure will continue for another day or two yet after he won his opening men’s doubles match on Thursday afternoon.
After claiming his maiden Grand Slam singles win earlier in the week when beating Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic in straight sets on Monday, the Isle of Man tennis player was then beaten by the world number 37, Nuno Borges of Portugal, in the second round on Wednesday.
Despite that singles loss, it wasn’t the end of the road for Harris at this year’s championships at the All England Tennis Club.
The former Island Games gold medallist is teaming up with fellow Briton Marcus Willis, a player who reached the quarter-finals in the mixed doubles last year, having made it through to the third round in the men’s doubles in 2017.
The pair went up against the duo of Russian-born Kazakh Alexander Bublik alongside Italy’s Flavio Cobolli on court five in the round of 64 on Thursday afternoon.
And it was the British players who had the edge, narrowly beating their opponents 7/6 in the opening set after a 7-3 tie-break.
It proved to be a very similar story in the second set which again went all the way to a tie-break, this time Harris and Willis keeping their cool to triumph 7/6 (7-2) and book their place in the next round.
There they will face the number two seeds, fellow Briton Henry Patten and Finland’s Harri Heliovaara.
The date and time for the match is yet to be confirmed.
