Isle of Man tennis player Billy Harris has recorded his first ever singles win at a Grand Slam event.
The 30-year-old former Albany and Castletown Lawn Tennis Club member produced a highly impressive display to dominate his first round match on Monday afternoon.
Harris, making only his second appearance in the main draw having received a wild card at last year’s event, went up against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia.
Ranked 151st in the world, Harris is 33 places below Lajovic but belied those standings by brushing aside the 35-year-old.
The former Island Games gold medallist broke his opponent twice in the first set and confidently served out the last game to win the opener 6-3.
He wasted no time in stamping his authority on the second set either, breaking in the very first game before adding another to ease to a 6-2 set win.
Watched on by members of his family on court 15 at the All England Club, another break arrived early in the fourth set and he quickly opened up a 4-1 lead.
A tense battle unfolded in the sixth game with multiple deuces but eventually Harris held his nerve to move to within one of his maiden Grand Slam singles match win.
Lajovic pulled one back in the next game before managing to claim a break of his own to make it 5-3.
The Serbian won the next to set up a nervous few moments for the Isle of Man player, but Harris responded well and served out the final game to clinch an historic victory 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in just under two hours.
This victory sees Billy earn a tidy sum of £66,000 in prize money for winning his first round match.
Harris will now go up against Portugal's Nuno Borges in the second round later this week, likely on Wednesday.
