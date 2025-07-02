Isle of Man tennis player Billy Harris’s latest Wimbledon adventure came to an end on Wednesday afternoon as he lost his second-round encounter with Portugal’s Nuno Borges.
The former Castletown and Albany ace was defeated in straight sets to the world number 37 on SW19’s court number two after a slight delay because of rain.
Borges, who inflicted a rare tournament final defeat on Rafa Nadal in Sweden last year, was into his stride from the off taking the first two sets 6-3, 6-4 as Harris failed to capitalise on several break points.
Harris played some of his best tennis in the third set, pushing his much higher ranked opponent all the way. Indeed, after neither broke serve, a tie-break was required to decide who would win the set.
The 30 year old from Crosbyt started this well, but let two set points slip. This allowed Borges to battle back and edge the tie-break 9-7 which clinched him the set and the match 7-6.