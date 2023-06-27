A 23-year-old who was receiving urgent care in hospital a year ago has completed the 85-mile Parish Walk last weekend.
Billy Gilbert, from Peel, was airlifted to Walton Centre Hospital after being hit by a vehicle outside Glen Lough campsite in June 2022.
He had suffered two broken ankles, a fractured vertebrae and severe brain trauma.
Remarkably, a year on he has completed the Parish Walk for the first time, with a time of 22 hours, 41 minutes and 52 seconds.
Billy, whose previous Parish best before this year was reaching Andreas, comes from a family of strong walkers, especially in this event.
Connor, Billy’s brother, finished 10th place in this year’s walk, and has completed it four times previously at the age of only 25, improving his time year on year. He recorded a time of 17 hours, 19 minutes and 1 second this time out.
His father Colin has completed the 85-mile trek before too, and made it to Rushen this year, along with his daughter and Billy’s sister Erin. But the Gilbert with the bragging rights this year is most certainly Billy, whose recovery has been remarkable.
He finished this year’s walk, coming 88th.
However, he is modest about his achievement.
He said: ‘My recovery was a long process but one I couldn’t have done without my family. A year is a long time and I’m very lucky to be where I am let alone to finish the Parish.
‘The Parish Walk wasn’t even on my mind for quite a while as I was concentrating on just returning to work then being allowed to drive and move back into my own place again, so those targets were more important for about six months at least.’
Billy emphasised his family’s influence on making his recovery as seamless as possible, as well as supporting him in completing the walk through the island’s parishes.
He said: ‘Having just moved out of the family home before the accident I think a small part of my parents were happy to have me back at home and being able to look after me again.
‘Obviously I was more than happy to be waited on again, and I might try and push my luck for a few days now too.’
His siblings were also important for his recovery.
Connor completed the Parish Walk in 2022 while his brother was being treated in Liverpool, raising more than £9,000 for The Walton Centre Hospital where Billy was transferred following the incident.
Erin, 21, whose best performance in the Parish Walk is reaching Peel in 2021, walked with Billy at the start of this year’s event.
Billy said: ‘The support in the Parish was amazing as always this year, especially early doors when walking with Erin. Walking through Peel is always a highlight and my support car kept a positive attitude all the way, where the same probably can’t be said about me’.
When asked what motivated him to do the event again so soon after the incident, he said: ‘I think the injuries and the state I was in last year was the fuel to finish the Parish.
‘The original goal was just to beat my previous best being Andreas. Maughold was my aim, but secretly I wanted to finish it and to fully complete my recovery.
‘My feet will heal but the proud achievement for myself and my family will last a lot longer.’
Billy said ‘who knows’ when asked if he’ll return to improve his time next year, but there’s something in the Gilbert gene that makes it a safe bet that he will be back on the start line in 2024.