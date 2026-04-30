The Manx Bird Club will host ‘Wings of Determination’ at Union Mills Chapel on May 12 at 7.30pm. Admission is free and all are welcome.
The talk will be presented by Fenella Madoc Davis, who will share the story of her father, Guy Madoc, a policeman and keen ornithologist who lived in Malaya before and after the Second World War.
His experiences included discovering a new subspecies of Rock Thrush and being imprisoned by the Japanese in Changi Prison, where he secretly wrote a book on Malayan birds.
Fenella will also bring the original manuscript for attendees to view.