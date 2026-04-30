The organisation said a recent recruitment drive has focused on areas experiencing the greatest demand, particularly emergency care and adult social work.
It says the additional staff who have joined the arms-length healthcare provider are already helping to increase capacity, reduce pressure on existing teams and support the delivery of safe, high-quality care for patients and service users.
Alongside welcoming new colleagues, Manx Care said it has continued work to improve how its workforce is organised and supported, with a focus on ensuring teams are clearly structured and services are well placed to meet the needs of the island’s population.
Within emergency care, the Isle of Man Ambulance Service has seen a period of growth, with new staff joining both frontline and managerial roles.
Appointments include additional paramedics, a new clinical director and specialist posts focused on areas such as clinical quality, emergency planning and off-island referrals.
A spokesperson for Manx Care said these roles are designed to strengthen the service’s ability to respond quickly and effectively to incidents, while also supporting continuous improvement and strong clinical leadership.
The organisation said its new hires will help ensure emergency services remain resilient and responsive, particularly during periods of high demand.
There has also been progress within adult social work services, with new social workers joining hospital-based, community and review teams, alongside the appointment of a new assistant director of adult social work.
And according to Manx Care, these roles play a key part in supporting people at important stages of their care, including carrying out assessments, enabling timely hospital discharges and helping individuals to remain independent in their own homes where possible.
The organisation said adding staff to the social work team will help improve experiences for service users and their families, while also supporting closer integration across health and care services.
Manx Care’s Executive Director for People and Workforce, Helen Ashley, said the new appointments reflected its continued commitment to strengthening frontline care.
She said: ‘Our staff are at the heart of everything we do, so it is really encouraging to be able to welcome new colleagues into services that make such a difference to people’s lives.
‘These appointments reflect our continued commitment to strengthening frontline care, supporting our existing teams and building a stable, skilled workforce for the Island.
‘We know that investing in our people is key to delivering safe, compassionate and high-quality care, now and into the future.’
Manx Care said the recruitment forms part of its ongoing focus on attracting skilled professionals into roles that matter most, reducing vacancies and strengthening leadership across the services it provides.
It added that it remains committed to values-led recruitment and continued investment in its workforce, recognising that supporting staff is essential to improving outcomes for patients and service users.
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