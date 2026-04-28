A new series of ‘Bike Nights’ has launched on the Isle of Man, drawing a strong turnout of riders keen to connect beyond the Isle of Man TT.
The first event was recently held at Isle of Man Motorcycles in collaboration with Open Face Racer.
Jason Crowe, manager of Isle of Man Motorcycles, said he identified a gap on the island for biking enthusiasts to come together and celebrate their shared passion.
He said: ‘I’ve been here for five years now. I’ve met a lot of people who have come over and asked, where are the bike nights? Howard started doing winter social nights at his shop and was inviting us down, and we were bringing our bikes along.
‘I said to Howard, why don’t we continue this from our showroom and other locations around the island throughout the summer? He said it was a great idea.’
The first event exceeded expectations, with more than 200 bikes attending. Raffle prizes were also handed out, including awards for some of the most unusual bikes on show.
For Jason and Howard, the aim is to build a sense of community beyond the TT.
Isle of Man Motorcycles also supports local charities, donating part of each bike sale to Rebecca House.
Jason said: ‘Throughout the rest of the year there’s not really anything for people to get together. There are hundreds of bikes on the road, but there’s never really been a regular event people can put in their calendar and look forward to.’
The next event is scheduled for May 19 at the Guard House in Jurby.
For updates, organisers are encouraging people to follow the Bike Nights – Isle of Man and Open Face Racer Facebook pages.