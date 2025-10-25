The Isle of Man’s Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has issued a warning to the public following confirmed cases of bird flu on several poultry farms in north-west England.
The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected last week on three commercial poultry farms in Cumbria and Cheshire.
As a result, affected birds have been culled and protection zones have been established to prevent further spread.
Although no cases have been reported in kept birds on the Isle of Man since August 2022, authorities say the island’s risk level remains the same as that of the UK.
DEFA is urging bird keepers to take extra precautions, including limiting the number of people who come into contact with their birds, regularly disinfecting boots and equipment, and housing birds where possible to prevent exposure to wild birds.
Feed, water, and bedding should also be protected from contamination by wild birds.
Chief veterinary officer, Dr Amy Beckett, commented: ‘Bird keepers should remain vigilant and take action to protect their birds due to the increased risk.
‘The virus, which affects poultry and wild birds, usually flares up in autumn and fades in warmer months. As it’s primarily a disease of birds, the risk to human health is very low.’
Members of the public are being advised not to handle any sick or dead birds they may encounter. Anyone who suspects a case of bird flu is asked to contact DEFA’s Animal Health Team on 01624 685844.
DEFA continues to monitor the situation closely and will update guidance if the risk changes.