A drink-driver who was seen swerving and clipping kerbs has been fined £1,350 and banned from driving for two years.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the 35-year-old to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that a member of the public called police at 10pm on May 30, reporting that a BMW was being driven erratically, swerving and overtaking in speed restriction zones, then clipping the kerbs.
The car was heading from Crosby to Douglas, and police located it at Peel Road, where they pulled Musengeyi over.
He was described as smelling of alcohol and failed a roadside breathalyser test.
He told officers he had drunk whisky around two hours before driving, and was trying to get medication for his daughter who had chickenpox.
At police headquarters, Musengeyi provided a sample of blood, which later produced a result of 160, twice the legal alcohol limit of 80.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that, on the day in question, his client had been off work, and had consumed a couple of drinks.
He said Musengeyi’s child had chickenpox and had deteriorated, so he had gone out to get medicine for her.
He said that he had felt ok to drive but accepted he wasn’t.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘It should have been apparent to you, when you were swerving and clipping kerbs, that you weren’t fit to drive.
‘Or perhaps the fact that you didn’t notice was indicative of your level of intoxication.'
Musengeyi, of McLeod’s Field, Peel, must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £50 per month.