A teenage driver who crashed, and had no insurance or full licence, has been fined £800 and banned for six months.
Abbie Chaimaka Griffin, 17, left the car in the road after the accident, but arranged for a recovery truck to pick it up.
She appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on recently, admitting driving without a licence or insurance, and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that, on March 19 at 6.15pm, Griffin was driving a Vauxhall Tigra on the Ramsey Road in Dhoon.
She collided with a wall, causing significant damage to the vehicle.
A member of the public called 999 and the vehicle was found in the middle of the road with its hazard lights on, but no-one present.
A recovery truck then arrived, and the driver said that he had been called and paid by Griffin, who lives at New Road in Laxey.
She was interviewed and admitted she only held a provisional licence, and there had been no supervising driver in the car.
Griffin said she had swerved to avoid an animal, causing her to hit the wall.
A probation report said that the defendant held two jobs, in hospitality, and hoped not to be disqualified from driving, as she usually rode a motorcycle to work, which only required her provisional licence.
The report said that Griffin had been given the car by her father and it was usually kept in a car park.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that police were at the scene of the accident within 45 minutes, so Griffin had still been within the required time to report an accident.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood imposed nine penalty points, taking Griffin above the six-point limit for a provisional licence holder.