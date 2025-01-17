A bizarre incident of fly-tipping has occurred in Castletown, where an old engine believed to be over 50 years old has been dumped.
Castletown Town Commissioners posted a photo of the engine on Facebook, stating that it had been left alongside other car parts in the ancient capital.
The post read: ‘We often deal with fly-tipped items around the town, but this one is unusual!
‘If you recognise this engine and had plans to collect it and the other car parts that it is with, please do so by 9am on Monday (January 20).
‘After that, arrangements will be made for its disposal.’
The engine is believed to be a diesel marine engine, and at least 55 years old.
At the start of this month, the cost of disposing of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) at all civic amenity sites across the Isle of Man increased following the introduction of new government-mandated fees.
The updated charges will include significant fees for disposing of common household appliances, and have prompted concerns about an uptick in fly-tipping across the island.
There has recently been an increase in reports of illegally dumped items, from household appliances to construction waste, with many expressing frustration over the rising costs of legal disposal.
Bill Dale, founder of Beach Buddies, a charity that collects litter and rubbish across the island, has called for a proactive approach to tackle the issue.
‘Fly-tipping is an increasing problem, not just on beaches’, he said.
‘We believe the best solution is to enforce serious penalties to act as a deterrent.’