FIM Capital has appointted Sara Collister, Ralph Haslett and Peter Craig to its board of directors.
Sara Collister has been appointed to the role of client services director.
Sara joined the Douglas investment management and fund administrators in 2014 and has gained a wealth of experience during her career spanning the investment, fund administration and life insurance sectors.
Ralph Haslett has been appointed to the board having been promoted to the position of chief operating officer in 2017. He has gained more than 30 years’ experience across a diverse range of senior roles within the investment management, fund administration and life insurance industries.
Peter Craig has been appointed to the role of chief financial officer having previously held the role of head of client accounting.
Peter is an experienced financial reporting accountant with over thirty years’ experience in the investment and insurance sectors which he will bring to this new role.
Prior to joining FIM, Peter gained considerable experience in the investment and insurance industries as an audit partner in a ‘big four’ accounting firm and latterly as the chief financial officer of a group of International Life Insurance Offices.
FIM Capital’s chief executive Graham Smith, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Sara, Ralph and Peter to the board of FIM Capital Limited.
‘Having seen first-hand the significant contribution they have made to our growth in recent years I am confident that their appointments will help deliver on our strategy of further growth whilst maintaining the level of service that has become synonymous with FIM Capital.’