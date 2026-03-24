Peel Town Commissioners have strongly rebuked one of their own members after she aired a series of concerns about governance and transparency within the local authority.
Commissioner Katryna Baptist, who was elected in April 2025 on a platform of improving openness and communication, published a video on social media on Sunday outlining what she described as ongoing issues within the boardroom.
In the video, Mrs Baptist said she continues to stand for ‘transparency and accountability’, but claimed ‘not everyone in the board room is the same’.
She alleged communication difficulties involving the authority’s clerk Derek Sewell, stating she had raised concerns both during board meetings and directly with the chair Ray Harmer ‘on numerous occasions’, but believes ‘nothing is being done about it’.
Mrs Baptist also claimed that official minutes are ‘often repeatedly inaccurate’, with some matters ‘recorded inaccurately’ or ‘missing entirely’.
She argued that limited opportunities to correct records affect what information is ultimately made available to the public.
Citing one example, she referred to discussions around a proposed beach stage, claiming a vote of ‘six in favour, one against’ had taken place but was not reflected in the official minutes. She said she was later told no such vote had occurred, describing the situation as ‘a big set up’ which results in ‘me, my fellow commissioners and the media being accused of lying’.
She further alleged she had been ‘blocked’ from raising concerns about recording meetings and improving minute-taking, and claimed potential conflicts of interest are either ‘not declared or simply ignored’.
In her video, Mrs Baptist added: ‘All is not well with the leadership,’ questioning whether the authority is operating in a democratic manner. She said she remained committed to improving governance but described the process as ‘such a struggle’.
However, Peel Town Commissioners have issued a firm response, stating they are ‘deeply concerned’ about the claims and rejecting them outright.
In a statement issued following the comments, the board said Mrs Baptist’s remarks are ‘inaccurate and do not reflect the views of the Board’.
The authority criticised her decision to go public, stating: ‘Taking to social media is just the latest instance of Mrs Baptist inappropriately trying to air issues that she perceives she has, through means other than those available to her and her PTC colleagues as elected members of the PTC Board.’
The board insisted there are ‘no transparency, accountability or governance concerns’ in relation to its operations, adding that any legitimate issues raised by members would be dealt with ‘in accordance with its procedures’.
Addressing the concerns around meeting minutes, the commissioners said records are maintained and published in line with the Local Government Act 1985 and the authority’s standing orders.
They added that members are able to challenge accuracy through formal procedures, noting that Mrs Baptist ‘has neither raised nor secured any amendments in accordance with these procedures, and all published minutes have received Board approval’.
Responding to the beach stage example, the board stated that, ‘contrary to what she asserts on social media’, no vote took place at the February meeting, and the minutes were later unanimously approved.
The commissioners also rejected claims regarding conflicts of interest, stating these are declared and recorded appropriately, and said previous concerns raised by Mrs Baptist had been addressed.
The row comes amid wider tensions within the board.
The authority confirmed that at a meeting on March 19 it unanimously resolved to remove Mrs Baptist from her roles on the event lead member committee and as youth representative, citing ‘continual inappropriate disruptive behaviour’ and a lack of adherence to due process.
It added that her recent allegations, including claims of breaches of standing orders and legislation, had been investigated with ‘no breach… found’.
An internal investigation will now be carried out into her latest comments following complaints from members and officers.
The authority also confirmed that a ‘technical glitch’ had recently prevented the publication of minutes on its website, but said all approved records have now been uploaded.