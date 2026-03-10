An exhibition exploring the Isle of Man’s seasonal cycles through wildlife, landscape and cultural traditions has opened in Peel as part of the Manx Wildlife Trust’s Biosphere Photographers in Residence programme.
Titled ‘Chyndaa ny Bleeaney: The Turning of the Year’, the exhibition features work by photographers Adam Morgan and Ciara Kaneen and is being held at Artreach Studios.
The display forms the culmination of a year-long residency in which the artists documented the island’s natural environment and cultural heritage.
The project has been supported by Visit Isle of Man and organised in partnership with the Manx Wildlife Trust and UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, while Adam and Ciara are the first photographers to take part in the residency since the programme was established.
Their work focuses on the eight seasonal festivals associated with the Celtic Wheel of the Year, which mark traditional transitions in the annual calendar.
Through the exhibition, visitors are guided through these phases chronologically, beginning with the darker months of Oie Houney, known elsewhere as Samhain, and the gradual return of light during Laa’l Breeshey, or Imbolc.
The narrative continues through the seasonal changes of spring and summer before concluding with the harvest period later in the year.
The photographs combine images of wildlife and landscapes with human portraiture intended to reflect how communities historically lived in connection with seasonal changes.
According to the artists, the work explores how people on the island have responded to shifting light, weather and environmental patterns across generations.
A central theme of the exhibition is the concept of ‘liminal spaces’, locations described as transitional or in-between environments.
These include coastal tidelines, mist-covered hills and other areas where the natural landscape appears to change or shift. The photographers sought to capture moments where the atmosphere and environment highlight the island’s seasonal transitions.
Adam and Ciara spent a full year travelling across the island to document wildlife, plant life and landscapes connected to these seasonal thresholds.
The residency also encouraged them to draw on Manx folklore and traditions that continue to shape cultural celebrations throughout the year.
‘Chyndaa ny Bleeaney is about more than just a change in weather; it’s about the ritual of belonging,’ the artists said.
‘By documenting the flora, fauna, and the ancient folklore that still whispers through our landscape today, we hope to invite people to slow down and reconnect with the natural pulse of our UNESCO Biosphere.’
The works are presented on Hahnemühle German etching paper and set in hand finished ash frames, chosen to reflect the organic textures and craftsmanship found within the Manx landscape.
Artreach Studios, located at Unit 1 of The Old Gasworks on Mill Road in Peel, is hosting the exhibition.
The exhibition was open to the public for free from March 3 to 7, and will now reopen from Thursday, March 12 to Saturday, March 21 - but only on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 1pm to 5pm.