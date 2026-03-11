Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Manx Punx at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Toby Higgins at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Reservoir Rodeo at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 7pm to 10pm.
- Robyn Leigh Freestone DJ at the Conister Arms, Douglas, 7pm to 3am.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm to 11.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Charity night (featuring Whisky Denim Band) at The Heron, Douglas, 6pm.
- Bad Reputation at the Institute, Laxey.
- Robyn Leigh Freestone DJ at the Conister Arms, Douglas, 7pm to 3am.
- Adele Dube at the Empress Hotel, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Filipino Heritage Night at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm to 1.30am.
- Bop Katz at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Totally 80s at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 2pm to 4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6.30pm to 9.30pm.
- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.