The local authority took to Facebook on Saturday evening after fireworks were let off in the Ballagarey area, leaving one resident’s dogs ‘extremely stressed’.
In their post, the board said: ‘Can people be respectful and let their fellow community know if they are going to be setting off fireworks at this time of the year please.
‘Fireworks have just been set off in Ballagarey and a resident now has very stressed dogs! Please respect fellow residents. Many thanks.’
The message quickly drew support from others in the parish, with one commenter adding: ‘I am across the road – it is a joke when you have pets.’
However, not everyone agreed.
Some residents suggested that people should be free to enjoy themselves around Bonfire Night, with fireworks being a long-standing part of the seasonal celebrations.
The appeal from the commissioners follows similar advice issued by the ManxSPCA last week, which warned that fireworks can cause significant anxiety and stress for pets.
The charity has encouraged owners to prepare a quiet, comfortable space for their animals away from windows and doors, and to use toys and treats to keep them calm and distracted. It also advises against letting pets outside during displays.
The ManxSPCA is urging anyone planning to set off fireworks to let neighbours know in advance, allowing pet owners to take steps to protect their animals.
Further advice on keeping pets safe this fireworks season can be found via the charity’s website and social media pages.