Ramsey Town Commissioners have confirmed the cancellation of their annual firework display, citing safety concerns amid forecast strong winds this weekend.
The event was originally due to take place on Saturday, November 1, but was rescheduled to Sunday, November 2, because of what the local authority described as ‘logistical issues’.
However, on Thursday evening, the Commissioners announced that the display would no longer go ahead at all.
A spokesperson said: ‘The Ramsey Town Commissioners firework display scheduled for Sunday, November 2, 2025, has been cancelled due to the forecast strong winds on Sunday evening.
‘The safety of those involved in or attending the display is our primary concern and it is for this reason we have made the difficult decision to cancel the event.
‘We are looking at the possibility of holding a display at a later date and will make an announcement about that in due course.’
The local authority added that the earlier decision to postpone the event from Saturday to Sunday was due to circumstances ‘beyond its control’.
A shipment delay has affected public displays and retail sales across the island, with Galaxy Fireworks Isle of Man, which supplies the majority of displays, confirming that all fireworks will now only arrive on Friday, October 31.
The company said the delay was caused by issues with dangerous goods certification on the vessel transporting the fireworks, preventing their earlier delivery.