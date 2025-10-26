A farm in the north of the Isle of Man has issued a heartfelt plea for the public to be mindful of animals ahead of this year’s Bonfire Night celebrations, after fireworks caused devastation to its flock last year.
Ballakeenan Farm in West Jurby said that fireworks set off near its fields in 2024 led to significant financial loss and ‘a huge emotional toll’ for those caring for the animals.
In a post shared online on Sunday titled ‘Bonfire Night & Fireworks – A Heartfelt Request from Ballakeenan Farm’, the team said: ‘As Bonfire Night approaches, we completely understand that fireworks are a much-loved tradition, they’re beautiful to watch and bring people together to celebrate.
‘But for those of us caring for livestock, this time of year can be incredibly stressful and sometimes heartbreaking.’
They went on to describe how fireworks set off next to their fields last year ‘caused absolute chaos in our flock,’ resulting in ‘four ewes aborting their lambs, one ewe who was being treated for arthritis panicking so badly, that she shattered her hip and nine sheep going lame from running and trampling, including one of our pedigree tups worth over £1,000.’
The post continued: ‘Beyond the financial loss, the emotional toll was huge. Watching animals you care for suffer because of something so preventable is truly devastating.’
It warned that this year, the farm has ‘ewes with baby lambs, ewes that are heavily in lamb, including one who has already survived a life-threatening condition.’
It continued: ‘We’re genuinely worried about what another night like last year could mean for them.’
Ballakeenan Farm said it had contacted government officials and the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) for advice, but ‘were told there’s unfortunately nothing we can do to prevent fireworks being set off near the farm, we simply have to deal with the consequences’.
The farm urged anyone planning fireworks in the Jurby area to avoid setting them off near Jurby Church and to inform nearby farmers or horse owners island wide in advance.
The statement concluded: ‘ We’re not here to spoil anyone’s fun we simply want to protect and raise awareness that fireworks can have serious effects on livestock and horses.
‘A little thought and communication can make a huge difference.
‘Let’s make Bonfire Night safe and enjoyable for everyone, people, pets, and farm animals alike.’
The plea has over 100 shares on Facebook, with many urging the public to think and plan ahead, and keep away from livestock if possible.
The Manx National Farmers’ Union also shared the message on Facebook.
Businesses across the island have also relayed the message, as well as asking pet owners to be mindful as Bonfire Night approaches.
Ellan Vannin Fuels said: ‘As a responsible retailer we have again decided not to sell fireworks and leave them to the experts.’
Their post shared some tips to pet owners, including ‘keeping windows and doors locked’ and ‘considering calming medications’.
Organised firework displays across the island begin on Saturday, November 1, with the first held by Garff Commissioners in Laxey Valley Gardens.