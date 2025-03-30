Tonight’s fastcraft sailing will be two hours late arriving in Douglas after boarding was delayed by tide-related issues in Liverpool.
The Manannan had been due to depart at 7.15pm but did not leave until just after 9.15pm.
She is now due to arrive in Douglas shortly after midnight.
Meanwhile, Manxman sailings have also experienced further delays due to tidal restrictions.
This afternoon’s departure from Heysham had already been put back from 2.45pm to 3.30pm but in the event she didn’t leave until just before 4.15pm.
Her sailing from Douglas had been rescheduled from 7.45pm to 9.30pm but she didn’t set off until 10.10pm.
The opening of the £70m-plus Liverpool ferry terminal at Prince’s Half-Tide Dock was hailed last week as the island’s single biggest investment in the UK.
The Manx government and Liverpool City Council signed a landmark agreement pledging a new era of co-operation.