A drug-dealing fisherman has been allowed to keep his vessel so the family can continue to run the business.
John Skillen, who owns the fishing boat Boy Shayne, was jailed earlier this year for his role in a criminal gang which brought illegal drugs to the Isle of Man.
He was jailed for three years nine months after admitting two counts of possession of cannabis with intent to supply and two of being concerned in the production of the drug.
As part of a Proceeds of Crime Acts hearing, the prosecution wanted to seize the vessel, but the move was challenged by Skillen’s advocate as it was used as part of a family-run fishing business, of which his wife is a director.
His two sons also fish from the Boy Shayne.
On Friday, Deemster Graeme Cook delivered a judgement on whether the vessel should be seized.
The prosecution had argued seizing the vessel would send out a message to other fishermen about getting involved in the production of illegal drugs.
However, Deemster Cook explained that there is no evidence of any major issue with fishermen getting involved in illegal drug trade and said the sentence handed down was enough of a deterrent.
He added the Skillen’s family would suffer substantial financial problems, with the business already facing debts of £40,000, if the boat was seized.
Deemster Cook also explained that Skillen is not a career criminal and his involvement appears to be a one-off.
He ruled the boat should be returned to the family so the fishing business can continue.
Skillen was one of five men involved in a plot to bring more than £300,000 of cannabis to the island on a fishing boat.
The court heard how Jamie Smith organised for a shipment of 15kg of cannabis, along with a number of vapes laced with a cannabis derivative, to be brought to the island by fishing boat from Whitehaven on November 17, 2023.
He offered Skillen £2,000 to use the boat to pick up the drugs from the Cumbrian town.
Rather than sail the vessel himself, Skillen asked his captain Jordan Corkill to skipper the boat.
The plan was to sail back to Laxey bay where a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) – owned by Ashley Harrison – would be used to bring the drugs into a cove. Harrison recruited Halligan-Bunce to drive the RIB but once Halligan-Bunce realised he was part of a drug smuggling operation, he ran the RIB aground in Castletown.
This forced a change of plan and the Boy Shayne was sailed into the Battery Pier in Douglas.
But unbeknown to the men, police were already on their trail and officers from the Serious and Organised Crime Unit were waiting for them.
Smith, 37, of Ballacutchel Road, Douglas, was jailed for a total of five years; Corkill, 27, of Kerroo Coar, Peel, was jailed for three years and six months; Harrison, 36, of Kerrowmoar, Sulby was jailed for three years and 11 months.
The role of Halligan-Bunce, 21, of Bromet Road, Castletown, was deemed a much lesser one and he was handed a 21-month prison sentence suspended for two years.