Magistrates also ordered Edward James Roberts to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban and to pay £125 prosecution costs.
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
A BMW had crashed into a tramline pylon.
Officers arrived and were approached by Roberts, who identified himself as the driver.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cocaine.
Blood was taken at police headquarters, which later produced a reading of 240 for benzoylecgonine, which has a limit of 50.
Ms Dodge said the pylon damage was being dealt with by insurers.
The court heard that Roberts, who lives at Royal Avenue, had no previous convictions.
He was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers, who asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea.
Mr Travers said Roberts said he had taken cocaine two days prior to driving.
‘Unfortunately, the relevant time it takes for the drug to leave the system is perhaps not known by many, particularly this drug, which is a derivative of cocaine.
‘Perhaps more educational pieces could be printed in that regard.’
The advocate went on to say that Roberts said he had felt ok to drive, but had clipped the kerb while taking a corner, which had resulted in the collision.
Magistrates chair David Nash said: ‘We do share concerns about education on the effects of these drugs, and how long they remain in the system.’
Roberts agreed to pay the fine and costs within three months.