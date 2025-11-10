The home of John Golby in Close Moor, Douglas, was searched by police on August 2 this year during which a total of 13.5g of cocaine with a street value of £13,230 and 282g of cannabis worth £5,650 was discovered.
Golby, 43, appeared for sentencing at the Court of General Gaol Delivery in Douglas on Friday having previously admitted a number of drug related charges, namely, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of criminal cash.
Sara-Jayne Dodge, prosecuting, told the court that police officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary executed a search warrant at Golby’s address where they found and seized a paint tub containing drugs. Further searches by police conducted in the porch at the property as well as a bedroom uncovered smaller wraps of drugs.
Police officers also discovered a ‘tick list’ in the bedroom during the search which showed those who owed Golby money, which amounted to £8,000. As well as the drugs, a total of £3,070 in cash was also found in the property during the police operation.
Golby was arrested but gave no comment interviews to officers from the constabulary when quizzed. The court heard on Friday that Golby had previously been convicted of a number of drugs-related offences.
In mitigation, advocate Louise Cooil told the Court of General Gaol Delivery that in recent years that her client had tried his best to stay away from trouble despite his ‘overwhelming’ addiction to drugs.
She explained that her client’s issues stem from childhood trauma.
She explained the cycle of Golby drinking alcohol which led to drugs and then to gambling.
She said: ‘My client has worked regularly as a painter and decorator but a year ago he had a car accident which left him unable to work and his addiction took over. That got him back into selling drugs to feed his addiction.
‘He has managed for a long time to live a law-abiding life and battle his demons without offending until relatively recently.’
Deemster Graeme Cook said he accepted that Golby had suffered a traumatic childhood.
However, in court, he told Golby: ‘You were dealing before and knew full well what the consequences would be.’
Golby was sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
He was given six months in jail for each offence of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and possession of criminal cash which will run concurrently.
Sentencing followed the principles set out in the Caldwell-Camp guidelines, which provide the Isle of Man courts with a framework for drug-related offences.
Under these guidelines, offences involving the supply of Class A drugs almost always result in immediate custody.
The court considers factors such as the quantity of drugs, level of involvement, and any previous offending.
Judges may reduce sentences where there is clear evidence of addiction, remorse or personal mitigation, but the emphasis remains firmly on deterrence and public protection.