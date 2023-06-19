An unexploded mortar, which was found in Sartfell Plantation over the weekend, is due to be dealt with tomorrow.
The current cordon remains in place until the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has dealt with the bomb.
Presently, Ballacurn Road, the track that runs adjacent to the plantation, is closed, with the public advised to avoid the immediate area of the mortar.
Brandwell Road and Sartfell Road remain open.
The police says that this should only affect walkers and the odd off-road motorcyclist.
The old mortar is expected to be from the war, which according to the police, the finding of such a device is not an uncommon occurrence.
The police advises members of the public who find such devices not to handle or move them, but to notify the constabulary.