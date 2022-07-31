Bostock hurt in serious crash at Commonwealth Games
Matt Bostock was caught up in a huge crash at the Lee Valley Velodrome at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday afternoon.
The Manx cyclist was competing in the second qualifying heat in the men’s 15km scratch race in London, bidding for a place in Sunday evening’s final.
Bocky was lying in a good third position as riders began the last of 30 laps around the 2012 Olympic venue.
But the race took a serious turn for the worse when several of the riders collided heavily, resulting in Bocky being sent tumbling down the track.
This while English rider Matt Walls - whom Bocky claimed silver with in the Madison event at the 2016 National Track Championships - was flung dangerously over the barriers and into the crowd, causing injury to himself and several spectators.
Bostock was immediately tended to by medics as well as Isle of Man cycling team manager Andrew Roche and sports massage therapist Nicole Burns.
The Manx rider was stretchered away from the track soon after - to warm applause from the concerned crowd inside the velodrome - before being transferred to hospital for a check-up.
Updates to follow.
