April is Bowel Cancer Awareness month.
The campaign by Public Health Isle of Man and Manx Care aims to enhance awareness of bowel cancer symptoms, causes of the disease, and advises what to do if bowel cancer is suspected.
As a visual reminder of the focus on bowel cancer awareness, in April the Tower of Refuge and Ramsey Swing Bridge will be bathed in green and yellow lighting.
Bowel cancer is the second most common type of invasive cancer in the island. Although the latest data shows that instances of bowel cancer are higher in the older population, there have been cases in people as young as 25 years old.
People aged between 60 and 75 years are eligible for bowel cancer screening and are encouraged to take this up when invited.
If you are not eligible for screening but you have symptoms of bowel cancer, such as changes in bowel habits, blood in your poo or any unusual constipation or diarrhoea, it is important that to talk to your pharmacist or GP.
Minister for Cabinet Office, David Ashford, said: ‘As the second most common type of diagnosed cancer in the island, there is a need to take steps to ensure awareness.
‘Bowel cancer affects many of us but often it is a less talked about illness. Naturally, for many, the subject of talking about your bowel habits is taboo, so symptoms often get missed.
‘Bowel Cancer Awareness Month provides a great opportunity to establish resources and support that will be available now and beyond April.
‘There is a lot of information online about symptoms and what to do if you suspect bowel cancer. By ensuring these are relevant and accessible locally, we can potentially help people spot the signs early enough.’