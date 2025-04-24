The island’s largest nursing union is currently surveying its members on what they consider a fair pay offer for 2024/25, as tensions with Manx Care over pay continue.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) launched the survey on Wednesday.
It will remain open for two weeks, closing on Wednesday, May 7.
The results will help guide the union’s next steps — including whether industrial action remains on the table.
This latest move comes after RCN members overwhelmingly rejected Manx Care’s most recent pay offer of 4% in an indicative ballot.
70% of those who voted said they would consider strike action if a suitable resolution could not be reached.
Manx Care’s 4% offer, first made in November 2024, would apply from April 1, 2024 to staff still employed at the time a deal is finalised.
However, the RCN has raised concerns over the exclusion of back pay for those who have since left the organisation.
As part of the new consultation, members will be asked to indicate what level of pay increase — in addition to the 4% already proposed — they believe would be fair.
The union will also ask whether members would reject an otherwise acceptable deal if it fails to include back pay for former colleagues.
This latest rejection follows years of tensions over pay and staffing concerns.
In 2023, nurses held two days of strike action before an improved offer was made, providing a consolidated £1,500 increase for each pay point alongside a 6% pay rise.
The dispute comes amid wider concerns about staffing shortages and financial pressures within Manx Care.
The government’s recently published mandate for 2025/26 outlines significant cost-saving measures, including fewer hospital beds, longer waits for non-urgent care, and increased charges for dental services and prescriptions.
This has been debated in Tynwald this week, centred on the mandate and operating plan under the Manx Care Act 2021, with Ms Christian tabling an amendment to the motion.
Many politicians have spoken out against the mandate, including Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover.
While speaking in Tynwald, Mr Glover expressed concern over the vague language used in the mandate, particularly in relation to autism and suicide prevention strategies, which he described as ‘disturbing’.
Manx Care was established on April 1, 2021 as an arm’s-length body responsible for delivering the island’s health and social care services.
RCN North West regional director Simon Browes said: ‘Both the Royal College of Nursing and Manx Care are keen to find a way forward that is beneficial for all concerned.
‘Nursing staff have long been undervalued.
‘However, we are clear that nursing staff have been historically undervalued and that they not only deserve pay which reflects the skill and responsibilities of their roles, but to ensure that patients are no longer being put at risk due to the staffing crisis on the island.’
He added: ‘We would urge every member to have their say to help to build a better future for nurses and patients in the Isle of Man.’