Manx Care’s Musculoskeletal (MSK) Physiotherapy team has announced the reopening of its self-referral pathway for Outpatient Physiotherapy services.
The move means that Isle of Man residents registered with a GP can now access physiotherapy support without the need to visit their doctor first.
The MSK service offers assistance with a range of issues, from back and neck pain to sciatica, soft tissue injuries, joint problems, sprains and strains.
Patients can complete an electronic self-referral form, available online, or collect a paper version from their GP surgery. Posters containing a QR code linking directly to the referral form have also been placed in GP practices, local pharmacies, the Minor Injuries Unit, and the Emergency Department.
Alongside the reopening of self-referral, the MSK team has updated its webpage to include self-help resources offering evidence-based advice for managing pain and promoting recovery.
Manx Care says this can be a ‘great starting point to help you manage your pain and symptoms’.
These links offer quick, evidence-based advice to manage pain and support recovery.
The service is available to adults only and does not cover neurological, paediatric, respiratory, obstetric or gynaecological conditions.
It also does not provide replacement splints, aids or supports.
Frances Butler, Joint Interim Head of Therapies at Manx Care, welcomed the reopening of the self-referral option.
She said: ‘I am delighted that we have been able to reopen our Self-Referral to Physiotherapy service, making it easier for patients to swiftly access appropriate assessment and help for their MSK problems.
‘Our skilled physiotherapists will work with patients, giving advice, guidance and treatment as required, in an equal partnership between therapist and individual to get the best possible outcomes.’
For more information, including access to the self-referral form and self-help resources, patients are encouraged to visit the MSK Physiotherapy webpage.